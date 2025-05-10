'We are an Indian brand': Hyderabad's Karachi Bakery owners seek support to protect brand name amid India vs Pakistan conflict

They say, "What's in a name?"But as recent events show, a name can carry deep implications. Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, it's not just civilians in Jammu and areas near the Line of Control (LoC) who are feeling the pressure. Surprisingly, Hyderabad's iconic Karachi Bakery has become one of the latest targets simply because of its name.

'Kindly support us, we are an Indian brand': Karachi Bakery owners defend name amid protests

The bakery, a celebrated Indian confectionery brand, once again found itself at the centre of controversy following India's Operation Sindoor. The name "Karachi"also the name of a city in Pakistan has triggered massive backlash amid the ongoing India vs Pakistan conflict as several activist groups storming one of its outlets, demanding a change. They argued that an Indian establishment should not bear the name of a Pakistani city.

What many fail to realise is that Karachi Bakery is completely Indian founded and owned by Indian citizens Rajesh and Harish Ramnani. Amid mounting criticism and business losses, the owners came forward to explain the name's origin.

They stated that their grandfather, Khanchand Ramnani, founded Karachi Bakery in 1953 after migrating to India during the Partition of 1947. "It has been 73 years. Our grandfather named it after Karachi because he came to India following Partition," they told PTI.

Appealing to authorities for support, the owners emphasised their Indian identity. "We request Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior administrative officers to help prevent any forced name change. People have been putting up the Tricolour at our outlets across the city," they said. They added, "Kindly support us—we are an Indian brand, not a Pakistani one."

Social media users have also come out un support of the bakery.

One user posted, "The owner is a Sindhi who came to India from Karachi. Please do not do this."

Another wrote, "This is next-level stupidity. There are Sindhis and Parsis who moved from Karachi during Partition. In fact, many still have the surname 'Karachiwala.' That doesn't make them unpatriotic. Let the armed forces deal with our enemies—we should focus on supporting them."

This is not the first time Karachi Bakery has faced such protests. In 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack, protesters stormed its Indiranagar outlet in Bengaluru demanding a name change. The bakery was forced to cover the word "Karachi" on its signboard and prominently display the Indian flag. At the time, the bakery issued a statement reiterating its Indian roots:

"The essence of Karachi Bakery is absolutely Indian at heart and will remain so. We request everyone to refrain from any kind of misconceptions."

Renowned for its Osmania and fruit biscuits, Karachi Bakery has expanded its presence over the years, with outlets in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and other cities. Despite repeated challenges, the owners remain committed to preserving the legacy and name of the bakery—a name that serves as a heartfelt reminder of their family's journey during Partition.