Rumours of all not being well between Sonakshi Sinha and his elder brother Luv Sinha started doing rounds after he skipped her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23.

Luv on why he didn't attend the wedding

Luv then took to social media and revealed the reason behind his not attending the wedding and hinted how the political connections of Zaheer Iqbal's father might be the reason behind his absence. He wrote, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn't attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I'm glad a media member did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team".

He posted about Sonakshi's father-in-law, Iqbal Ratansi, from a Telegraph article which claimed Zaheer Iqbal's father who is a politician and his ED enquiries had vanished in the 'washing machine.'" Luv had shared an excerpt from the article which read, "With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom's father's proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the 'washing machine'. Nor was there a whiff of the groom's father's stint in Dubai...."

After openly talking about why he didn't attend the wedding, Luv deleted the post after a few days.

He deleted the post and wrote, "The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further."

Luv drops Sonakshi's pictures from social media

On July 9th, Sonakshi Sinha's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha took to social media to mark this special occasion and shared a family picture to wish their parents. In the family picture, Sonakshi wasn't there.

Taking to Instagram stories, Luv shared a family picture featuring dad, mom, and brother Kussh Sinha.

Alongside the post, Luv penned a sweet note for his parents, saying, "Happy anniversary to my amazing parents. We feel blessed to have been born as your children and are grateful for every moment we share with you."

The family picture did not include their sister and actress Sonakshi, adding more fuel to ongoing rumours.

Shatrughan Sinha addressed the ongoing feud in the family

In an earlier interview with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha addressed the conflict going on in his family and emphasized that some family matters shouldn't be discussed in public. He said, "Family matters should stay within the family. Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahi hote (Which family does not have disagreements)? We may disagree and argue on certain issues. But at the end of the day, we are one family. And no one can break us."