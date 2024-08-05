Rescue operations entered the seventh day on Monday when the toll in Kerala's worst natural calamity touched 387, while180 people still missing after the massive landslides and floods in Wayanad last week.

The over 1,500-strong rescue team comprising personnel from all three defence forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire service and volunteers began searches early on Monday morning in the four worst-affected areas of Churalmala, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Punchirimadom.

With numerous bodies that are unidentified, anxious relatives and friends continue to crowd at hospitals where the bodies are brought and kept.

To make the situation more grim and distressful, a significant number of dismembered body parts have also been recovered from the debris and authorities are doing DNA tests on them.

There are around 100 relief camps in which close to 9,500 people have been relocated. As many as 81 people are admitted to various hospitals in the district.

A Cabinet sub-committee of four state ministers is overseeing the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the call given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has evoked a huge response as contributions are pouring into the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund.

State government agencies informed that 1,208 homes were destroyed in the multiple landslides that occurred on Tuesday in the district.

Of these 540 houses were in Mundakkal, 600 in Chooralmala and 68 in Attamala regions of Wayanad district. A total of 3,700 acres of agricultural land was also destroyed in the multiple landslide with an estimated loss of Rs 21.11 crore.

Meanwhile, the Army announced that it has resumed the connectivity in Punchirimattam area, the origin of the devastating landslides.

On Thursday, the Army's Madras Engineering Group completed the construction of a 190-foot Bailey bridge in record time. This bridge restored the connectivity to Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the areas severely impacted by landslides.

The officials said the search and rescue operations will continue as several people are still feared trapped in the debris.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a secure region will be identified, and a township will be constructed. He said the education minister will visit the schools destroyed in the region and will ensure that children's education is not disrupted.

The massive landslides occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

(With inputs from IANS)