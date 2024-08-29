Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time while she is in India. From attending her brother's engagement ceremony to making her presence felt at the promotional event of her Marathi production; the diva is dominating social media. She also posed with the paparazzi for a photo session at her production house's upcoming film – Paani.

The video

While Priyanka was seated at the centre, she was surrounded by paparazzi all around. A man in a blue shirt, gazing lovingly at PeeCee has melted hearts on social media. "The way SRK looked at Deepika in Om Shanti Om," wrote a user. "The blue shirt guy can't believe he is sitting next to Priyanka," wrote another user.

Social media reactions

"Awwww look at that guy besides her. he is in dream world," a social media user commented. "That blue guy is me i can imagine myself there. If one day I meet her than My expressions are going to be same ditto," another social media user opined. "That blue guy has become more famous than Priyanka in this video," a fan wrote. "How is that blue shirt guy looking at Priyanka," another fan commented.

Many hailed Priyanka for her no arrogance attitude. Priyanka has revealed that she loves juggling various things and is good at it too. Talking about her decision to become a producer, the Quantico actress had said, "When I joined the film industry (and that goes for both, in America and in India), there is always opportunity for the big guns, who have ben established. It takes a really long time for writing, directing, production, acting talent to be able to get throught the doors. My company was all about giving opportunities to smaller, more quaint stories and that's how the regional cinema thing started," she had said in an interview with HT.