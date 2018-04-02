With the temperature rising every day, who doesn't crave for a plate of neatly cut cold watermelons. The fruit is not only tasty but also hydrates the body. However, some people argue that the melons have high sugar content and can have a negative impact on the body.

Watermelons – a tropical or subtropical plant – are 92 percent water. The juicy fruits are also rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Sodium, Potassium, Iron and Calcium.

According to the National Watermelon Promotion Board, every 2-cup serving has about 15 to 20 milligrams of lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant. Live Science reports that Victoria Jarzabkowski, a nutritionist with the Fitness Institute of Texas at The University of Texas at Austin, said that lycopene can lower the risk of heart disease, prostate cancer and improve bone health.

Lycopene and vitamin C in watermelon also lower inflammation and oxidative damage, reported healthline.com. These components of the fruit also help prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Watermelons also keep skin and hair healthy, improve digestion and relieve muscle soreness.

However, watermelons are not entirely harmless, especially when eaten in huge quantity. According to the American Cancer Society, lycopene, if consumed more than 30 mg daily, can trigger nausea, diarrhea, indigestion and bloating.

People who are suffering from hyperkalemia (high Potassium content in blood) are advised not to eat watermelon because of its high content of Potassium.

People who are looking forward to losing weight should also be careful about how much watermelon they are consuming. Angela Lemond, a Plano, Texas-based registered dietician nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said, according to Live Science: "Eating more fruits and vegetables of any kind naturally helps decrease overall calories (energy) of the diet. We know that people that eat higher quantities of fruits and vegetables typically have healthier body weights However, I do not recommend eating only watermelon ... You will lose weight, but that weight will be mostly muscle."

Eating watermelon in reasonable amounts has no negative side effect and is actually highly beneficial to your health. So next time you go to the store, don't forget to grab one.