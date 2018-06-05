The world is by now quite familiar with Zimbabwean pastor Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International and his unique way to connect with God – over a phone call.

Last year, he came under the radar after his cousin told the world that his brother was fake and his prophecies were lies. However, that didn't stop Sanyangore from practising his bizarre ways.

A video shared on YouTube on May 22 showed Sanyangore calling God and discussing the problem of a woman amidst loud cheer from his followers.

From the conversation, it seems like the woman has been disturbed about the condition of her two children - one of them is asthmatic and the other one an epileptic.

Sanyangore ends the conversation by saying that "your story has changed". The video, by Victory TV, ends with the pastor coming and placing his hand on the woman's head, following which she collapses on the ground with her hands spread as is she went into a trance.

All these while, his following cheered for him being fully convinced thatGod was on the call. Sanyangore himself looked extremely enthusiastic talking to the almighty.

The video has been viewed 831,555 times at the time of writing the article. However, in the comments section of the video sharing platform, he is widely criticized.

While one user says: "This kind of pastors should be put to prison for lying to innocent people. Nowadays Christianity has become Business !" another person writes: "Every time I see things like this I cry For Africa, religion still source of poverty, the opium of the mind, and manifestation of Ignorance."

Check out the video here: