In a viral video shot hours before Zakir Musa's death, he claimed that the "shutdown politics" played by separatist leaders of Hurriyat Conference is a lie aimed to fool the people. Zakir Musa or Zakir Rashid Bhat headed the only AL-Qaeda affiliate in Jammu and Kashmir which goes by the name of Ansar Gazwat ul Hind. He was the successor of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and one of the poster boys of the new-age militancy in the valley.

He also said that the only solution to the Kashmir conflict is Jihad. The video was shot when Zakir was holed up inside a house during a brief encounter last week. He was later killed by the security forces in Tral in what is claimed to be one of the successful operations in the recent past.

He goes on to tell people that they need to carry on the "mission of Jihad". The Al-Qaeda affiliate also released a statement last week following Zakir Musa's death that they have lost one of their "capable soldier who made them proud."

"We congratulate the whole Ummah in general and people of #Kashmir in particular on the glorious martyrdom" of it is ameer Zakir Musa. The glorious martyrdom of our ameer will bear the fruits," the statement by Ansar Gazwatul Hind said.

Zakir Musa had cleared that he wanted to establish Islamic rule not only in Kashmir but the whole Indian subcontinent.

Zakir, once a close confidante of Burhan Wani, dissociated himself from outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen which had a pro-Pakistan policy to talk about establishing Islamic Khalifah (kingdom) in Kashmir.

He also castigated many pro-Pakistan separatist leaders in the valley alleging them of fooling people by calling the Kashmir issue a "political problem" when it was essentially religious in nature.

Watch the viral video here: