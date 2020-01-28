Comedian Kapil Sharma has become a household name today with 'The Kapil Sharm Show' which airs every weekend. And there's no denying that be it a homemaker or an office person, the show caters to every audience and so, it is awaited like anything. While his comic timing and jokes are widely loved and known but did you this hidden talent that Kapil has?

Today, almost every one of has become familiar with the comedian's singing talent which he has shown quite a few times on his show too. But it wasn't known that he is an extremely skilled guitarist as well. Yes, you heard it right and it won't be wrong to say that Kapil's strumming talent can be equalled to his humour skills without a doubt.

He gave a glimpse of this prowess when the comedian was with his friends in Dubai for a live show. It was then, that Kapil took the instrument in its hands and struck the string so well that it almost became hard to believe.

Take a look:

Kapil and the team reached Dubai a few days back for the live show and have received enormous love and applause from the audience there.

Kapil blessed with baby girl

His professional is well thriving and talking about his personal front, the actor-comedian has become a daddy recently. He and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl last year on December 10.

However, it was only earlier this month that he shared a glimpse of his baby girl named Anayra, on social media. Moreover, Kapil on his trip to Dubai also indulged in some baby shopping. He went on a shopping spree for his baby girl and called it a fun experience.

The 38-year old also gave a sneak peek into the fun he had while shopping for daughter dearest at the malls in Dubai. He was accompanied by Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya and Harsh's mother.

"Shopping for babies is too much fun", "When you shop for babies you behave like babies" were some of the captions given by Kapil for his stories.

Kapil's paternity leave

"I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid, but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," an excited Kapil had said before the birth of his first child.