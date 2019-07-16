A video of a woman pushing a popular priest off the stage during a live Sunday mass broadcast in Cachoeira Paulista, Sao Paulo, has gone viral on the internet.

The incident took place during a ceremony at the headquarter in of Cancao Nova, a Brazillian Catholic community, on July 14, according to Newsweek.

In the video, a woman identified to be 32 years old is seen running towards Father Marcelo Rossi, a widely popular religious figure in the country and pushed him off the stage.

The priest, dubbed as "pop-star priest" by the Associated Press for his wide popularity, has sold millions of musical records. He was addressing the crowd at a youth camp at 3 pm on Sunday in front of an estimated 50,000 attendees.

It was also reported that Rossi was not seriously injured and returned to the stage to complete his sermon.

The woman, who is said to have travelled from Rio de Janerio, was detained by the local police. The B1 news portal reported that the woman suffered from mental health issues. Rossi has also declined to press charges.