Allu Arjun is quite popular down the south as a star who can create magic on screen with his performance and his dance is a visual delight to the audiences who come to the theatres only to watch him. His Malayalam fans call him 'Mallu Arjun'.

On the other hand, the stylish star is quite popular for controversies too. Yes. Allu Arjun, in the year 2014, was in news for a drink and drive accident. This became a hot topic back then.

The Pushpa actor received a lot of criticism from his fans and the public for what did. Media had recorded Allu Arjun arguing with the policemen and it was published online.

The video showed Arjun skipped the drink and drive test and was arguing with the cops. According to gomolo.com, Arjun later clarified on his Facebook page that when the police asked the actor to blow in the breath analyzer, he felt uncomfortable as all the cameras were at him. He also posted that he took the test later and the police allowed him to leave. He felt disrespectful that the video was represented in such a wrong manner which created negativity.

Slowly, the actor became socially responsible and has become an inspiration to many out there. Bunny is now of the most responsible actors of Tollywood. He immediately responds to any kind of emergencies and natural disasters and he always comes forward to do his part to society. On the work front, Allu Arjun has Pushpa and ICON Kanbadutaledhu in his kitty.

While Pushpa is a Sukumar directorial, ICON is a Venu Sriram directorial. The shooting of Pushpa will go on floors post lockdown. It is said that Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist of the film, while rumors on him quitting the film are still rife. Also, Kannada actor Dhananjay also is said to have signed for this multi-lingual film.

