Indian skipper Virat Kohli's workout video just ahead of India's clash with West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England, has gone viral on Twitter as fans all over India appreciate his hard work and dedication to the country.

On June 24, the 30-year-old Indian cricketer took to Twitter to share a short video of him working out. He was seen doing intense excercise in the 14-second clip shared by him and wrote a caption which stated, " No days off. Nothing can be done without hard work."

No days off ‍♂. Nothing can be done without hardwork. pic.twitter.com/o22H1XdzHc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2019

This tweet of him went viral on social media as people started to appreciate his hard work on Twitter. Kohli in the last few years has transformed himself into the fittest cricketer in the international circuit. He has been focusing on his fitness and his batting skills for quite some time and the results can be seen as he is looking more impressive day by day. The Indian captain has become an inspiration to young cricketers and even the Indian cricket team in the past few years.

All the best for the next match — Aman Kumar (@AmanKum86111217) June 24, 2019

Hard work always pays off my #Champ carry on... JAI HIND — Shiva Tripathi (@I_AM_SHIVAA_) June 24, 2019

Virat Kohli is in superb form in the tournament scoring 244 of his four innings played which includes three half centuries. In India's last match against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue got a major scare as the Afghans were on the verge of winning the match. After the match, Kohli was fined 25 per cent of his match fee by ICC because of excessive appealing.

The Men in Blue are next slated to face West Indies at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester on June 27. They will look forward to win the match and confirm their semi-final birth. Team India has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament and is currently fourth on the points table with nine points, winning four of their fixtures while one match got washed out due to rain.