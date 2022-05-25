Being Virat Kohli is not easy. The man carries a lot of responsibility on his shoulder, be it for the national side or his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Because of the dynamic batting style and stature he has created around himself, paparazzi always follow him and often, Kohli finds himself in an unusual spot.

As Virat Kohli, along with his teammates landed in Kolkata and took part in practice sessions ahead of the clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the first eliminator, a hilarious incident involving Kohli took place, which left netizens left laughing.

Video goes viral

In a video doing rounds on social media, Kohli was seen gearing up for his practice session and was wearing an abdominal guard; a person in the stadium was shooting Kohli. Although the Bangalore batter requested the person to move his camera as he had to wear his guards, the person didn't move his camera and kept shooting Kohli.

Finally, Kohli had to change his direction and wear the guard to participate in the practice session ahead of Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Check out the video of the hilarious incident:

bhai guard to pehn ne do usko ?? pic.twitter.com/eMVfhnwgTH — Ravi bhai (@highon_beer) May 24, 2022

Notably, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli played an instrumental knock against Gujarat Titans in their final league stage game to ensure victory. While Bangalore's fate for the playoff was dependent on Mumbai's victory against Delhi Capitals, Kohli was seen celebrating the moment along with his teammates after Men In Blue cleared the playoff place for Bangalore.

Speaking of Virat Kohli, the dynamic batter had a hot and cold season as he struggled to add runs on board. Many cricket pundits have suggested Kohli take a break from the game and come back stronger. In one of his recent interactions, Kohli acknowledged the suggestions pouring in for him and said that he would surely discuss the possibility of taking a rest at the right time.