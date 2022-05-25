Match Details:

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: 25th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other in the Eliminator of IPL 2022, to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. LSG are playing in their inaugural IPL season, while RCB have finished fourth in the previous season. In the league stage of this season, LSG won nine and lost five matches, while RCB won eight and lost six matches. When both the teams faced each other earlier in the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, LSG created a unique IPL record in their last match with both their openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock batting through all 20 overs of an innings. While both openers are in tremendous form, Deepak Hooda has also been equally brilliant in the middle. Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, and Avesh Khan have been impressive with the ball.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli had been in poor form in this season in general but peaked at the right time, scoring 73 against Gujarat Titans last match. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been terrific this season. Dinesh Karthik has had an unbelievable start to the season but has been largely inconsistent in the last few games. Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Harshal Patel are RCB's standout performers with the ball.

Pitch Report:

Batters are likely to get plenty of support throughout the match on this pitch. Pacers might find a lot of help initially which is why the team that wins the toss might look to bowl.

Head to head: Both the teams faced each other once in the league stage, with RCB winning the match.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Virat Kohli needs to take one more catch to reach 150 catches in T20 cricket. He will become the third Indian fielder to the landmark after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.

1 – Marcus Stoinis needs to hit one more six to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

2 – RCB have lost the Eliminator in the last two IPL seasons.

3 – Siddarth Kaul needs to take three wickets to reach 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

3 – Quinton de Kock needs to hit three sixes to reach 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – Marcus Stoinis needs to hit three more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

4 – Glenn Maxwell needs to hit four more fours to reach 200 fours in the IPL.

Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra/Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham/Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood