Last week, Ekta Kapoor's Baarish season 2 dropped on Alt Balaji and Zee 5. Starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi the show also saw veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor's cameo. To the ones who have seen the show loved the performance of Jeetuji and can't stop gushing over his digital debut in his daughter Ekta Kapoor's home production.

Jeetendra released a behind-the-scenes video for his fans where he is seen talking briefly about his character Jeetuji Gandhi.

In the BTS video, Jeetendra Kapoor says,

In this web series, I am a jeweller by profession and I am trying to bring the hero and the heroine back together. I see that they are gems of a people who are going through a rough patch. I will be guiding them and save their marriage from breaking and also get them back together.

For the unversed, Jeetendra's role

Jeetendra in the show essays the role of Jeetu Gandhi who is a jeweller by profession and plays cupid between Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi). The audience will also get to see the glimpses of how he tries his best to help them solve their misunderstandings by explaining to them the importance of staying together through the best and worst of times and maintaining relationships in his unique style.

Baarish is an unusual tale between a middle-class girl and a rich businessman. The show embraces the roller coaster journey of life which strikes the right chord with viewers who always root for love. The cast includes Pand Sahil Shroff, it's a delightful watch to see the rain playing cupid once again in getting Anuj and Gauravi back together.

The remaining episodes of Baarish season2 will stream in the coming weeks.