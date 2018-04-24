Tom Hardy's fans must be the happiest at this moment because after waiting for months, they have finally got what they wanted. Sony finally unveiled Tom Hardy's Venom symbiote avatar in a full-length trailer April 23 at CinemaCon.

The movie revolves around a journalist named Eddie Brock, who is eager to uncover the truth while dealing with Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed's characters.

In the trailer, Hardy proclaims, "I am a reporter who follows people, who do not want to be followed."

Watch the Venom trailer below to witness Hardy's epic transformation from being reporter Eddie Brock to Venom symbiote.

Directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, Venom will feature actors like Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate besides Hardy.

The Venom symbiote already appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and other superheroes.

Venom is set for release in the UK and the US on October 5.