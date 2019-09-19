Taking the cordial relations between India and the United States to the next level, a video is going viral of the US Army band playing the Indian National Anthem during a joint training exercise on Wednesday.

The US Army was seen playing 'Jana Gana Mana' on their trumpets in front of a black bus.

#WATCH USA: American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord. pic.twitter.com/J9weLpKD3X — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

The Indian and US armies also featured in another video last week, both the teams were featured in a video of them enjoying the Indian marching song 'Badluram ka badan'.

The joint exercise, which was conducted in Washington at the Joint Base Lewis, McChord, was part of defense cooperation between India and the United States.

This joint exercise, named 'Yudh Abhyas', is considered to be the biggest one between the two countries. The exercise consisted of boosting military ties between the countries as well as defense cooperation. These exercises consist of the planning, implementing of threat neutralisations.

The joint exercise is conducted at the Battalion level, planning at the Brigade level and the exercises will consist of various hypothetical scenarios which will require planning and action on both side.

At the end of the exercise, both the teams will hold talks and speak about their experience during the exercise which help improve both the sides.

This camaraderie comes at a time when US President Donald Trump and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friendship is talked about widely. Their relationship has deepened to a point where Trump announced a few days back that he would attend Modi's highly anticipated speech at 'Howdy, Modi' in Houston, Texas next week.