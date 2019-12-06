Filmmaker Karan Johar had once revealed that Farah Khan, who is married to director Sirish Kundar, was in love with him and she had once tried to sleep with him in his room with the pretext of a ghost.

Everyone is aware that Karan Johar and Farah Khan are close friends and they are seen together often. But very few know that Farah was in love with Karan, but the latter rejected her proposal. Karan himself had confessed it, when the two appeared on Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's show Yaaron Ki Baraat, where celebrities prove their real-life friendship through various challenges.

Talking to the two, Riteish Deshmukh had asked them whether they had ever felt that they were falling in love with each other. This is when Karan Johar revealed that Farah was in love with him. He had said, "I don't like to answer this, because Farah is a married woman. She had really tried it hard with me once. This is such a true story that (turning to her) you can deny by swearing on your three children."

During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot days

Karan Johar added, "We were shooting the title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland. I was sleeping in my room innocently in shorts and T-Shirts. She entered my room in the middle of the night with a pretext that there was a ghost in her room. (to Sajid-Riteish) Do I sing rhymes with ghosts? Then she said that she was sleeping in her room and a ghost came over her. I said your wish is fulfilled."

Then, Sajid Khan asked his sister about the details of the ghost. Farah Khan replied, "How can I know about it? I didn't ask. Who are you? And why are you sleeping over me?" Riteish Deshmukh interrupted and said that this is the problem of both brother and sister (Sajid and Farah). Everyone had burst into laughter when he narrated how he had slept with him once in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan said that Sajid had also slept with Chunky Pandey in his room once. But Sajid denied that it was not him, but Chunky himself entered his room. When everyone was laughing over this, Karan Johar said, "Riteish, Then we can safely say that you and I slept with Sajid and Farah Khan."

Farah Khan proposed Karan Johar

Later, Riteish Deshmukh asked the two whether they had given wrong advice to each other. Replying to him, Farah Khan said, "I had once asked Karan whether he would marry me. Marry me." Karan Johar said, "But there was a technical problem. There was a technical breach." Everyone burst into laughter over his words. Later, he added, "That's why I gave her a best advice for marriage."