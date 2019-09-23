As India suffered a bad defeat at the hands of South Africa in the third and final T20I, thereby settling for a drawn series, there was one passage of commentary involving Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle and impressions of Amitabh Bachchan that caught everyone's attention.

The duo were on air during the 11th over of India's innings when Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were batting. The broadcasters displayed a question for the viewers to respond to on BCCI's official website.

The question was about India's no. 4 position in the batting order for T20Is. The television viewers were given four options – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul – to choose a batter for that spot from.

While this query was meant for the viewers, Gavaskar saw the funny side of it and described the question as 'KBC style.' He then did his impression, or something approaching that, of Amitabh Bachchan's asking questions on the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The reason why the legendary Indian cricketer was prompted to do this was the fact that KBC questions too have four options. Following Gavaskar's impression, Bhogle followed it up by saying to his co-commentator, in an attempted Bachchan voice, "Vo to aapke dost karte hain" (It's your friend who usually does that).

It is noteworthy that the no. 4 position has been giving the Indian team headache for quite some time in ODI cricket. This spot was a big bone of contention before the World Cup and remains so after it as well. Now the focus shifts to T20I cricket and there are plenty of people staking a claim for that spot in this format also.

Interestingly, the two batsmen at the crease during this phase of commentary were involved in what the Indian captain Virat Kohli described as "mis-communication." As a result of which, it was Pant who walked in at the crucial no. 4 position when the second wicket went down in the innings.

However, Kohli revealed after the match that it was Iyer who was supposed to take that position, in case the second wicket fell inside the first ten overs. But it was Pant who batted at no. 4 in the eighth over as he came out to the crease before Iyer.

However, the captain wasn't too bothered by that and saw the funny side of things. "The batting coach had a word with both of them and there was a misunderstanding of who has to go at what stage of the game. So, it was a bit funny afterwards because they both wanted to walk in. It would have been very funny if both had reached the pitch, three batsmen in the field," he said after the match.