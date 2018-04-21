For most of us, commuting from home to office is not at all interesting. However, if you are in China, you need not worry about boring traveling. A video, which recently surfaced online, shows a subway in the country that moves like a roller coaster. Yes, you heard that right. It has drops and bents and even goes through an apartment!

The Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in Chongqing, southwest China, is popular among people for this unique experience of a roller coaster ride.

The video posted by People's Daily China shows the train moving on a mono-track and with a good speed, which adds to the thrill.

At one point in the 35-second clip, the train seems to enter an apartment building and crossing a series of pillars. Intertwining tracks, which looks like a maze, were also shown in the video.

It is a rubber tire light rail system where trains have "a small turning radius" and a "great climbing ability," according to China's Transportation Infrastructure Office. All these features were adopted so that the rail system becomes integrated with the surrounding environment.

According to India TV, the train has been in operation since 2004. However, though it is mostly fun, it has its disadvantage also. Last year, the train was halted after a blanket flew and landed on the tracks. The driver had to remove the blanket using sticks, after which the train was able to move again.

Watch the video here: