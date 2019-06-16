Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor proved her acting skills with her debut movie Dhadak, and now the actress showed her dancing ability in a video that is out on social media.

A video on Instagram shows Janhvi performing belly dance, and she certainly does it good. The star kid is seen showing her dance moves on a peppy song, while someone on the other side recorded it.

Although Sridevi's daughter impressed most of the people with her acting ability in her very first film, she did not get an opportunity to showcase her dancing skills on the big screen yet. Hence, this video of Janhvi belly dancing certainly displays another talent of the young girl.

Janhvi was recently in news after Katrina Kaif had made a cryptic comment on her gym shorts. The latter on a chat show had said that she feels "worried" to see Janhvi's "very short shorts". Although Katrina had apparently made that comment out of jest, it was highly talked about on social media.

So much so that Janhvi's cousin sister Sonam Kapoor had later made an Instagram story, where she shared Sridevi's daughter's picture, and captioned it as, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it".

It had appeared to people that Sonam was defending Janhvi, giving a response to Katrina's comment. However, Sonam in another post had claimed that it was just a "inside joke" between the two sisters.

On the work front, Janhvi has two big forthcoming films – Gunjan Saxena biopic and Takht.

Watch video of Janhvi dancing: