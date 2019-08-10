A video has come up on social media that shows Sonakshi Sinha pushing Akshay Kumar so hard that he fell off from his chair during a promotional event.

Before you people jump the gun, let us clarify that it was just a prank pulled off by Sonakshi and Akshay. The video shows while Akshay, along with Sonakshi and Taapsee Pannu, was talking to some people, the actress pushed him so hard that he fell on his back.

While everyone including Taapsee got shocked for a second, she soon realised that it was a prank. While most of them there were trying to figure out what just happened, Taapsee clarified that the two actors had planned to do that stunt, and that is why it was getting recorded also.

This clarification from Taapsee left all of them in splits. Well, this again shows the close bond that Akshay and Sonakshi share.

The three actors have been busy promoting their soon to be released movie Mission Mangal that also features Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Nithiya Menen, Kirti Kulhari among others.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is based on true events associated with India's one of the biggest scientific achievements in the field of space.