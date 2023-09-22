Ever since the grand Ganpati utsav hosted by the Ambanis, pictures and videos of the same have been trending on social media big time. From who wore what, who came with whom to what all happened inside the celebration; everything has grabbed the spotlight. Amid all this, a video of Shraddha Kapoor allegedly snubbing Rashmika Mandanna has started a massive debate on social media.

What went down

The video doing the rounds shows Rashmika enchanting the paparazzi with her dazzling smile when she turns to see Shraddha Kapoor arriving. The Pushpa actress waits to make an eye contact and greet the Kapoor girl but the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress walks forward to pose for the photo ops. The situation gets awkward as Mandanna turns towards the paparazzi and walks towards the main event.

Social media reactions

Many on social media have been debating over whether or not it was intentional. "Accidental or intentional," asked one user. "Shraddha clearly ignored her!" wrote one user. "North actress have attitude," another user wrote. "Shraddha didn't give a eye control, Rash was smiling. Accidentall," a social media user commented. "Clearly intentional," another social media user commented. "I think shraddha didn't notice her. She hadn't even eye contact with rashmika," came a comment. "Shraddha never ignores anyone," another comment read.

"Shraddha Nepotism Attitude Girl," a user opined. "Sometimes people just don't want to talk to other people? You are not rude if you just don't want to interact with someone. Rashmika isn't even that big in Bollywood," another user shared his views. On the work front, Rashmika will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganpath.