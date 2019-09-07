Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood has always expressed his love about sports from the time he began his career as an actor. Khan, who is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood has often been spotted in cricket grounds during big matches of Team India. He took his love affair with cricket to another level when he became the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR, after having bad times during the initial years won their first IPL trophy in 2012 by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the finals. King Khan who used to always stand beside his team during the bad phase was a regular in the stands in all the games of KKR.

He was overwhelmed with joy when KKR lifted the trophy. Currently, he is also the co-owner of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. His team is placed at the top after winning their first two matches of the event. TKR are also the defending champions.

A video went viral on Twitter which featured Bollywood's King Khan in the dressing room of the TKR congratulating all the players after their convincing win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 53-year-old actor was seen hugging Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain as the latter played an important role by picking up three wickets for TKR.

The King Khan-owned side won the match by 11 runs with brilliant performances from Hasnain, captain Kieron Pollard and James Neesham.

The 19-year-old Pakistani bowler has played five ODIs and one T20I for the national team and has picked up five wickets in 50-over format but has none in T20 internationals. Khan's affection towards Pakistani cricketers is also nothing new as he had a good equation with Shoaib Akhtar when he used to play for KKR and also with Wasim Akram.

However, in the current atmostphere of heightened political tensions, one wonders whether it was a smart move?

Watch the video here: