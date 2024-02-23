Shah Rukh Khan is all set to give the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two a dazzling opening with his electrifying presence at the ceremony. SRK will not only be seen witnessing the first match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) but was also seen practicing the Pathaan song for the opening ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan recreates iconic pose

Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff are some more of the celebs who will be performing at the glitzy ceremony. Several videos of SRK from the pre-opening day have taken to social media. In one of those, he is seen sharing a warm and tight hug with former India captain Sourav Ganguly. In another video doing the rounds, the 'Badshah' is seen recreating his iconic pose the Australian legend Meg Lanning.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen interacting and posing with MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur, DC vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues and more cricketers. SRK's pictures and videos have taken over social media with fans going gaga over the actor's chivalry and spirit. Many are calling the cricketers 'lucky' to be able to see the man in action.

SRK on winning Best Actor award

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor for Jawan. While receiving the award, SRK said that he had given up on awards as was sure that he won't get any after the last few years. "It has been many years since I received the Best Actor award, and it seemed as if I would not get it again," he said while receiving the award.

Shah Rukh Khan also poked fun at Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his love for awards and said, "We both will share it."