King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's fandom knows no bounds. The latest glimpse of that was seen when he landed in China for the screening of his film Zero.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan being pushed, hugged and kissed as he arrives in China has been doing the rounds on social media. Shah Rukh's film Zero would be screened at the Beijing International Film Festival (BIFF), five months after the film released in India. In the video, a woman can be seen giving King Khan a bouquet, another woman can be seen screaming his name. Not just that, one woman can be seen pulling Shah Rukh to get a selfie with him, while the other asks for his autograph.

After Zero's failure, Shah Rukh Khan was so shaken up that he walked out of Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achha due to the space angle. The film's writer Anjum Rajabali had said that SRK didn't walk out of the project but because he was too shocked by the failure of Zero.

There were reports of Shah Rukh Khan coming back for the third instalment of the Don franchise but the news turned out to be just a hoax. It has also been reported that he has partnered his production company Red Chillies Entertainment with Netflix to create not one or two but three web projects.

Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla, made under his home production, has done a massive business at the box-office. So much so that Big B even jokingly asked Shah Rukh for a bonus. And what's interesting? Owing to the success of the film, Shah Rukh might actually do away with a huge sum as a bonus to the Shehenshah of Bollywood.