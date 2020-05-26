The king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan is known for his fun-loving nature and hilarious sense of humour that can embarrass anyone. He often keeps pulling legs of his co-stars, media and sometimes even some random fan of his. Shah Rukh has a notorious kind of personality that he flaunts every now and then and that we all cherish.

Talking about King Khan's funny digs, one of his hilarious faux was when Shahrukh didn't even spare his opposing team skipper Virat Kohli at IPL 7 opening day gala dinner where he conducted a mock 'Swayamvar' of Virat Kholi.

Since the Captain of Indian cricket team was rumoured to be dating Shahrukh's co-actress Anushka Sharma that time, the Zero actor tried to pull his leg by calling him on stage and showed some pictures of prospective brides for his Swayamvar.

Shah Rukh Khan left Kohli blushing with Anushka Sharma's pic

Suddenly he pulled out a picture of Anushka Sharma and mocked Virat by asking, "I am sure you do not know her."

Poor Kohli not knowing how to tackle the situation eventually picked Anushka's picture giving all the rumours of their relationship a green signal.

However, SRK did not stop there, the witty actor almost left Virat red-faced, when he hung Anushka's picture over Kohli's torso. The embarrassed Indian captain was seen blushing as he gushed, "Aise mat Karo yaar (Don't do this man)" and seeing his reaction everyone in the audience burst out laughing.

Shah Rukh Khan accidentally made Virat-Anushka's relationship official!

Post the hilarious act, both Shahrukh and Virat took to the dance floor and shook their legs on SRK and Anushka's song 'Haule Haule' and later were joined by Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni.

King Khan's act not only left Virat Kohli blushing but also confirmed his feelings for the lady and we are happy that SRK did this because everybody knows what happened next.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on 11th December 2017 in Italy and are happily enjoying each other's company. The love that they have for each other is indeed very awe-inspiring. Both of them have been doling out major couple goals post their wedding and continue to do so till date.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan hosting Virat Kohli's swayamvar here: