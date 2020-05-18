When it comes to power couples there's no denying that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would definitely be on that list. With him being a top cricketer and she a brilliant actress and a producer, it hardly gets more powerful than that. Of course, then we have quite a bit to learn then from them.

Virat Kohli made a revelation while speaking to Sunil Chhetri during a live chat. He got candid on many topics, his early days, and the two sportsmen shared experiences together. But, the cricketer revealed that he hadn't proposed to Anushka before they married.

Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always been followed by the public for various reasons. Together and individually, they've captured the minds of Indians as an exemplary couple to follow. The cricketer and Bollywood actress have given the population major goals, not to mention complexes by setting high standards.

The Indian cricketer recently sat down for a chat with ace footballer Sunil Chhetri. They touched upon their respective careers in Cricket and Football respectively. They bonded over various subjects finding common points. But, Sunil Chhetri also brought up Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage.

Virat revealed that the credit for the discreet wedding the two had and how it was organised should go to his wife Anushka for making it happen. Talking about the marriage and the wedding, Chhetri brought up something Anushka had told him before that Virat had never proposed to her before they married and that she was very happy about that.

Laughing Virat Kohli revealed, "Every day can be Valentine's Day. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were gonna marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So, once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And everything happened very organically."

Virat Kohli on keeping their marriage preparations a secret, crediting Anushka for doing all the hard work, planning, and coordination for their marriage and not proposing Anushka for the marriage

If only it were that smooth for the rest of us.