After the torrential rains, lightning, and thunderstorm that drenched Bengaluru on Friday, April 24 morning, a road caved-in and a wall collapsed inward 69 of Lakshmi Devi Nagar in Kaggere.

In the massive cave formed on the roads, cars that were parked adjacent to the houses on both sides of the street were severely damaged.

No casualties reported

A total of 12 vehicles are reportedly damaged in the incident. Luckily, no causalities were reported although about 16 families have been shifted to a community centre as a precautionary measure.

According to the residents, they heard a loud noise at around 6.30 am while it was raining, and rushed out to the spot to find road caved in.

The Nandini Layout police immediately reached to the spot along with the BBMP officials who evacuated the place immediately.

This is not the first time when a road has caved-in in Bengaluru. Such incidents have reported across the city earlier too.

The residents say that they had shared the fear of such an impending incident as the building is located on a downhill and had chances of a collapse. To add up the woes, the residents panicked on the incident had gathered together maintain no social distance or precautions of wearing a mask.

Meteorological Department predicts more rain

The police have started inspecting the road damage and measures to reconstructing the road are underway. Twelve vehicles, including cars, autorickshaws and bikes, were badly damaged.

Manjula Narayanaswamy, councilor of Laggere spoke to the media that the residents are assured with all essentials and the BBMP officials are working on resolving the issue.

Several other issues like uprooting of trees and flooding are also reported across the city. Several areas in Yeshwantpur, Nandini Layout, Madiwala and Koramangala were flooded.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted a good spell of rains in Bengaluru for the coming days too.