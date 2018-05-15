A Maharashtra Security Force jawan has become a hero after he saved a little girl's life at a railway station in Mumbai on May 11.

The jawan, Sachin Poll, had spotted the toddler trying to board a moving train at Mahalaxmi railway station. In a horrific moment, the girl slipped and was about to fall through the gap between the train and the platform.

Fortunately, Sachin Poll, who saw the incident ran in a split second to save the girl from getting crushed to death by the moving train. After rescuing her, he carried the toddler to safety and several people are seen approaching them.

The entire incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed at the station.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the footage on Twitter and praised Poll's quick-thinking and presence of mind.

Sachin Pol’s bravery & presence of mind saves a toddler from being run over by train at Mahalaxmi railway station, Mumbai. We all are proud of the Maharashtra Security Force Jawan for his exceptionally brave act. pic.twitter.com/c3dZ9PdOkY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 14, 2018

The tweet has garnered more than 6,200 retweets and 17,000 likes at the time of writing this article.

A Twitter user wrote: "Proud to be #INDIAN where we have brave heroes like this.. #Respect & #Salute", another person wrote: "Punish the person who was with that kid How irresponsible".

In February, six teenagers were run over by a speeding train in Pilkhuwa district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the boys aged between 14 and 16 years were daily wage workers and were walking on the rail tracks listening to music.