Salman Khan's film Sikandar was released on March 30 and received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. While a section of fans praised Salman's high-octane action avatar, others brutally trolled the actor online.

However, the criticism hasn't affected Salman Khan's stature as the beloved "number one" star that his fans continue to adore.

On Saturday, Salman Khan was spotted for the first time since the release of Sikandar. Salman was seen at the airport accompanied by his bodyguard Shera and a tight security entourage. Several videos and pictures of the actor surrounded by bodyguards have gone viral across social media.

One video in particular has caught the internet's attention. It shows Shera aggressively pushing back fans. At one point, Shera can be seen yelling at the paps, visibly annoyed by their constant recording.

He is heard saying, "Ae Sab idhar se hatoo, ae baas karo kya hai." (Stop it now, leave from here..)

The Instagram post featuring the video is captioned," Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera got angry on paps #SalmanKhan #Shera #SpotToday #DelhiAirport"

The incident sparked mixed reactions online. While some defended Shera for doing his job, many criticized him for shouting at paparazzi who were simply doing their job. A section of fans even called out Salman Khan, asking why he didn't intervene to calm Shera down.

Despite the chaos, fans couldn't stop raving about Salman Khan's unmatched swag. The actor walked through the airport with his hands in his pockets, donning glares, a body-hugging "Being Human" t-shirt that flaunted his biceps, and his signature calm confidence.

In contrast to the tense airport scene, another viral clip from a recent event melted hearts online. The video shows a young boy running toward Salman for a photo. The actor not only paused to oblige the little fan but even called him over personally, crouched down, and posed with a smile. The adorable gesture won over the internet, with fans flooding the comment section with heart emojis and praise for Salman's warmth.

Sikandar box-office

Salman Khan's Eid release, Sikandar, has seen a slight dip in collections on Day 14. The film has successfully crossed the Rs 108 crore mark at the box office.

Sikandar is currently facing tough competition from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat, which is aiming for a pan-India reach.

The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. It's produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.