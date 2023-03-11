The death of Satish Kaushik has reminded everyone that nothing is permanent in this world. Everyone's favourite and always smiling, Satish left for his heavenly abode on silently. What shocked everyone even further was the fact that the veteran actor was playing Holi, sharing pictures, and was enjoying himself just a few hours before his untimely demise.

Celebs pay tribute

Bollywood celebs and television personalities turned up in huge numbers to pay their last respect to the actor. Anupam Kher, who shares a friendship of over two decades, was seen breaking down. He is also going to organize a prayer meet for the Mr India actor on March 21. Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Shehnaaz Gill and many other celebs paid their visit to the departed soul.

Salman Khan, who has worked in Satish Kaushik directed Tere Naam also reached his house to pay his last respects. Not only did Salman look grim but was also seen getting emotional during Kaushik's last rites. The video of the same has now taken over the internet.

Satish Kaushik worried about daughter

Satish Kaushik was said to be worried about his young daughter and wanted to live long to see his daughter settle down. His wife, Shashi, is said to be in a very poor state and can't even talk to anyone. Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika, shared a tribute post for her father sharing a throwback picture with him on social media.