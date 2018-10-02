A public showdown took place between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan on Tuesday, October 2, at Puducherry. The verbal spat took place on stage in front of an audience during a function to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The argument began when AIADMK MLA Anbalgan gave a long speech and the LG asked to mute his microphone.

The video uploaded by ANI shows the MLA confronting Bedi who requests him to leave the stage. Anbalagan then spoke with the other dignitaries on the stage.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

Bedi asked Anbalagan to leave and not ruin the day that everyone worked very hard to organise.

According to Zee News, Anbalagan was criticising Bedi's management and said that no work was being done in Puducherry. He made these comments while Bedi was on stage. She tried to assure him that work will be done. However, when he did not stop, she asked to mute his mic.

After the incident, Kiran Bedi tweeted saying that this was not the first time that the MLA has gotten angry, especially at public events.