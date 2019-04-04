Three media persons sustained minor injuries after a barricade on the route of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's roadshow broke. Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won hearts today when she went out of her way to pick up a shoe of the injured journalist.

In the viral video, that has been doing rounds on the internet, the Congress general secretary stooped down to pick up the shoe of an injured journalist. Also, the injured were helped to the ambulance by the Congress chief. As a huge crowd of supporters gathered on both sides of the road, security personnel had a tough time controlling the workers to clear the way for the vehicle.

The Congress leader has filed his nomination today morning from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said that he has reached Kerala to deliver a message of a united India. "My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre, Modiji and RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are working is an assault on the culture and languages of the South," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I understand that my brothers and sisters in CPM will now speak against me and attack me, but I am not going to say a word against the CPM in my entire campaign," Rahul Gandhi said on the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s criticism of his contesting from Wayanad.