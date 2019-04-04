Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani will begin a two-day visit to Amethi on Thursday. Amethi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Attacking Rahul gandhi, the BJP leader said, "He [Rahul Gandhi] enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult to Amethi and people will not tolerate this."

