Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is set to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, filed his nomination today (April 4). Gandhi's sister and AICC in-charge of eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied him to Wayanad. Meanwhile, BJP leader Smriti Irani will begin a two-day visit to Amethi on Thursday. Irani is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Amethi this time again.
Live Updates
Rahul Gandhi files nomination in Wayanad
Congress president Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for his second seat from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.
Watch | Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach Wayanad
A chopper arrives carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at Wayanad, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Xqcskiaoaj— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019
Smriti Irani visits Amethi for 2 days
Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani will begin a two-day visit to Amethi on Thursday. Amethi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Attacking Rahul gandhi, the BJP leader said, "He [Rahul Gandhi] enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult to Amethi and people will not tolerate this."
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere.This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this. pic.twitter.com/qbadbPCrW1— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad
With an eye on south India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress chief will file his nomination around 11.30 am today (April 4). The move, calculated to re-energise the grand old party in the south that sends 130 seats to the lower House, has undoubtedly cheered the Congress workers in Kerala. READ FULL REPORT HERE