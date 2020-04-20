Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is active on social media. She makes sure to provide her followers with photographs and videos from time to time.

The actress posts videos on the social media and requests everyone to stay inside the home and practice social distancing and a few days ago Priyanka donated to PM-CARES, the coronavirus relief fund.

However, another video of the 'desi girl' is doing rounds on social media and the video seems to be going viral and the fans are loving it. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram where the actress is talking in an American accent and giving an interview with a beer in hand.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra can be seen adding lemon into the beer bottle while the interviewer asks her a question and the actress responds in a typical American style.

'One World: Together at Home'

The video is being shared by many people and the post is getting comments from several people. Here is the video:

Priyanka Chopra and her partner Nick Jonas are reportedly in Los Angeles. There she is totally following the lockdown. At the same time, Priyanka continues to communicate via social media with her fans and always urges her fans to remain in the house and follow lockdown rules.

The actress recently joined Lady Gaga's star-studded "One World: Together at Home" to celebrate healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to stay strong during the health crisis. The event raised a whooping $ 127.9 million fund.