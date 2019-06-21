Even as people across the world celebrate International Day of Yoga 2019 by participating in mass sessions of exercise and meditation, the limelight has been stolen by their four-legged furry friends who were not far behind when it came to practising asanas.

The canine members of various units of armed forces performed doga, which is yoga for dogs, on Friday morning along with their human counterparts. A video of which is now doing rounds on the internet. The dogs are a part of the Border Security Force in Jammu.

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Netizens can't stop adoring the fluffy army.

I can watch this video again a million times! — meghnad (@Memeghnad) June 21, 2019

Pictures of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Animal Training School (ATS) also performed asanas with dogs on the river bank of Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Pictures of the event were also shared on Twitter.

Twitter

The Army Dog Unit too participated in the International Yoga Day commemoration. A picture of the dogs, with one of them looking at the camera, is especially gaining traction.

Doga, where dogs are used as props, was started by Suzi Teitelman in New York in 2002.