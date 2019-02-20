A panther entered the premises of a popular shopping mall and hotel on Wednesday (February 20) morning in Maharashtra's Thane district. The big cat was captured on camera hiding behind a staircase, before running into a dark corridor. Residents and passersby in the area were told not to venture out.

In a CCTV footage, the panther can be seen entering the parking area of Korum Mall.

A search operation was launched by the police and forest officials. After a hectic search for over two hours, the officials concluded that the panther must have escaped from the premises by jumping off its compound wall.

Maharashtra: A leopard has been spotted at the basement of a hotel in Thane. Pradeep Giridhar, Sr Police Inspector says, "A leopard has been located at the basement of Hotel Satkar Residency, attempts to capture it are underway. Forest rescue team has arrived on the spot." pic.twitter.com/pVT5C1Eo6x — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

The big cat was later spotted by some people in the basement of Hotel Satkar Residency located near the mall.

Efforts were being carried out to catch the animal.

Earlier, a leopard entered an industrial area in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra and created panic among people there. People in Navi Mumbai's Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation were scared to find the spotted cat roaming around the busy industrial area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.