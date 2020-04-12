Amid stringent restrictions during Coronavirus lockdown, a video has taken social media by storm. During the period of lockdown, we might have witnessed stories of people violating curfew in various bizarre ways but this incident beats them all.

A viral video, which features a drone allegedly delivering pan masala in Gujarat's Morbi, is doing rounds on social media. After the flying pan masala video was uploaded on Tik Tok, two persons were detained by the police for attempting to deliver pan masala using a drone.

Under the Epidemic Act, the police has initiated a probe against the accused. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown on March 24 after incidents of breaking into liquor stores have surfaced in the past. The probe is underway.

Covid-19 cases hit 8,356 in India

A total number of confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus in India climbed to 8,356, with 909 fresh cases and 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data published by the health ministry on Sunday, April 12.

Of the total cases in the country, there are 7,367 active cases of COVID-19, 715 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 273 people succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 1,761. Delhi reported the second-highest number of cases, leaving behind Tamil Nadu for the first time. There are 1,069 reported cases in the national capital and 969 in Tamil Nadu, according to the data.

At least 364 people are affected in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh reported 452 cases, Rajasthan reported 700 cases, Telangana reported 504 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 381 cases.

