It's a piece of immensely sad news for all of us. Music composer Wajid Khan, 42, of renowned composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died at a Mumbai hospital in the wee hours of Monday, June 1 because of kidney ailment.

International Business Times India exclusively spoke to some of his industry friends and close colleagues.

Noted singers and producer Palak Munjal, Tochi Raina, Kavita Seth, Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri went on to share their fondest memory with the singer and how his music will remain immoral.

Excerpts.

Singer Palak Muchhal

First encounter with the noted singer /composer

I have known him ever since I was 13 years old. Salman Khan had introduced me to him and that's how I got to know him. We have worked together. Wajid sir was such a jovial person and was full of life. I am terribly shocked to hear this news.

Director and Producer Vivek Agnihotri

First encounter with the noted singer /composer

I have known Wajid from a very very long time. Before he became famous. It so happened that Sajid-Wajid duo was called as a guest on my show 'Irshad'. I was so impressed with their songs and compositions. Wajid came across as a very humble person. Whenever his new music came, I would promote it on my social media. All the songs that Sajid and Wajid have composed will always remain untouched by me. My only condolence is that artist like Wajid never dies. He has left an entire legacy behind him.

Actress and Producer Pallavi Joshi

First encounter

I am completely shocked and speechless with the demise of Wajid. I remember he had achieved fame at a very early age. Both he and Sajid had come on our show 'Irshad' as guest judges, they were only 22 something.

Untimely demise

He was so full of life. At 42 he there was so much love and talent. It happened too soon and was totally uncalled for. I hope his soul rests in peace. At these times We can't go and meet Sajid personally. I will always remember Wajid as a friend. And we expect more music from Sajid in the memory of Wajid.

Singer Tochi Raina

It breaks my heart knowing my very dear friend and brother Wajid Khan is not with us anymore. We've known each other since 1995, he always said: "Tochi bhai, I love your positivity, energy and your smiling face". Today with a heavy heart, I bid you goodbye Wajid Bhai. You will always be dear to me, I miss you! Rest in peace.

Singer Kavita Seth

First encounter with the composer

I have known Sajid -Wajid from a long time, we were supposed to work together. However, the song that they offered me wasn't the kind of song that I usually like to sing. Both of them told me that 'We know your taste but the director wants that'. That's why never got a chance to work with them. Wajid was very humble. I'm not saying this because he is no more, genuinely he was an amazing person.

My favourite composition by him

His compositions were mass appealing and full of life. I love the song "Mere Mast Mast Do Nain" that he composed in Dabangg, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang it so beautifully.

Last words that Wajid spoke

I can't believe he is no more. I heard that he wasn't feeling well and is admitted to the hospital. A few days back I had a word with him, after which I shared my lastest composition with him, and he told me, "Mera tabiyat thodi nasaz hai theek hote he sun ke batanunga kaisa hai gaana'. Post that we didn't speak at all. 'Beyhaad afssos hai Mujhe unke jaane ka',

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family ?



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

As per media reports, music composer, Salim Merchant was the first to confirm the news.

"He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," Salim said.

On the work front, Wajid along with brother Sajid made their debut as music directors with Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They went on to compose music for several Salman movies like Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Garv, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, God Tussi Great Ho, Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Veer and Dabangg (1, 2 and 3) among more.

May his soul rest in peace and may almighty give his family the strength to bear the loss of Wajid Khan.