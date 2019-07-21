Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a massive embarrassment after he landed at the United States on Sunday only to see the absence of a welcome party from the US side.

PM Khan touched down in the US in his maiden visit to the country. However, what was made very obvious to observers no one from the US side came to receive the Pakistan premiere. Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a large number of Pakistani-American were present.

To the surprise of many, Khan made the decision to stay in the Pakistani Ambassador, Asad Majeed Khan's residence and not a hotel, as per protocol. One of the reasons behind Khan's interest to stay at Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan's residence is to reduce the cost of the trip. This decision was made to save money for the already cash-strapped country.

Khan arrived in Washington D.C in a commercial flight – Qatar Airways and was transported in a shuttle bus from the flight to the airport. During his trip, he was accompanied by the foreign secretary, Sohail Mahmood and the commerce advisor Abdul Razzak.

No US official were present to receive PM @ImranKhanPTI at IAD airport. Neither IK recieved any state protocol. pic.twitter.com/WP1rV8XfjG — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) July 20, 2019

The cricketer-turned-prime minister will be meeting US President Donald Trump in the Oval Room on Monday, a feat which no Pakistani leader has accomplished in four years.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah showed his support to Khan and seemingly criticised Indian politicians in tweet saying that US representatives not receiving Khan was more of an embarrassment for them rather than Pakistan.

He wrote, "He saved his country money it didn't need to spend AND didn't wear his ego on his sleeve like most "leaders" do. Remind me again why that's a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than on @ImranKhanPTI IMO."