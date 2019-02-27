IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman captured by PAF
IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman captured by PAFtwitter

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been captured by Pakistan, is the son of the Air Marshall (Retd), S Varthaman, who also served in the IAF and was posted as the air-officer-commanding, Eastern Command till 2014.

After the Pakistan defence spokesperson released the pictures of Abhinandan Varthaman and Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that one of their pilots is missing, Twiterati took to the micro-blogging platform to express their concerns to bring Abhinandan back. 

Watch this video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when he appeared in a lifestyle show on NDTV Good times in 2011 and was serving as a flight lieutenant.

Abhinandan Varthaman
The IAF pilot, wing Commander, Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured by the Pakistan earlier todayTwitter

Abhinandan talks about the ethics in the Air Force and trusting your co-pilots while on the job. He also says that having a "bad attitude" is not best suited for those who wish to serve the nation. "I trust (Sandy), my co-pilot with life and he trusts me too. That is our training. That is blind faith. No two ways about it," Abhinandan quips. Watch the video here: