The Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been captured by Pakistan, is the son of the Air Marshall (Retd), S Varthaman, who also served in the IAF and was posted as the air-officer-commanding, Eastern Command till 2014.

After the Pakistan defence spokesperson released the pictures of Abhinandan Varthaman and Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that one of their pilots is missing, Twiterati took to the micro-blogging platform to express their concerns to bring Abhinandan back.

To all those war mongers out there- pls tell me how will you get back WingCommander Abhinandan Varthaman who is son of retired Air Marshal Varthaman. The whole family has served this country so well. This is patriotism not ur fiery rhetoric that created conditions for his capture — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) February 27, 2019

Salute the courage of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. I hope our Government brings him back. In this sad times, we all stand behind our Government and hope Govt takes the decision in the best interest of 1.3bn Indians. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) February 27, 2019

Courage, pride, calmness & dignity in the voice & face of the captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is giving me goosebumps. Prayers with him. Hope he comes back soon safely- Aameen. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) February 27, 2019

Watch this video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when he appeared in a lifestyle show on NDTV Good times in 2011 and was serving as a flight lieutenant.

Abhinandan talks about the ethics in the Air Force and trusting your co-pilots while on the job. He also says that having a "bad attitude" is not best suited for those who wish to serve the nation. "I trust (Sandy), my co-pilot with life and he trusts me too. That is our training. That is blind faith. No two ways about it," Abhinandan quips. Watch the video here: