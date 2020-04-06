Millions of Indians on Sunday observed a nine-minute blackout called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lit candles and diyas (earthen lamps) to "challenge the darkness spread by coronavirus pandemic". At 9 pm for 9 minutes, people across India switched off their lights and lit earthen lamps and candles as part of the exercise.

However, there were many who misunderstood the exercise and defeated the purpose of the prime minister's 9 pm 9 minutes blackout by bursting fire-crackers and taking out Diya and candle marches. Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up earthen lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

9 times people defeated the purpose of Sunday blackout

1. A building caught fire in Jaipur due to mindless firecracker bursting. The tweet says Delhi, but it actually happened in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

2. Across the country, people decided to take out their 'Diya March' and completely ignore the Social Distancing.

3. Some miscreants set fire at Ramakrisnanagar in Patna, Bihar. Overworked firemen who go around and sanitize roads for will now have to put their lives at risk and deal with this.

4. BJP MLA and his supporters take out candle march against COVID-19.

5. An apartment caught on fire at Oshiwara, Mumbai.= reportedly due to firecrackers.

6. Corona ki baraat? In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, a group of people took out their own march on Sunday.

7. A group of people dancing with mobile phone torches. Social distancing goes for a toss.

8. People took the blackout as their license to burst firecrackers. They call it "the power of Modi".

9. A person decided to show some stunt. He caught fire while breathing fire.