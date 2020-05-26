Netflix's Dark season 3 trailer is out, the German sci-fi time travel show will premiere on the streaming service on June 27. The season 3 will be the final chapter of the series, according to the trailer.

Trailer begins with voice saying "The end is the beginning and the beginning is the end," the show's punch line. Then comes "everything in life occurs in cycles. But this time it will be the last cycle".

The trailer then gives Martha, Jonas, and Adam's glimpses and also foretells the presence of unknown alternate universes.

Dark, Netflix's first original German series follows missing of a child which reveals mysteries and secret links between four estranged families. As they delve back into the past, they gradually discover a dark plot in the time travel that spans three family generations.

The cast includes Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Karoline Eichhorn, Sebastian Rudolph, Anatole Taubman, Mark Waschke, Stephan Kampwirth, Anne Ratte-Polle, Andreas Pietschmann.

Baran bo Odar has directed the each episodes and Jantje Friese has written all episodes so far.

With previous two seasons being loved by the fans, the expectations will be high for season 3 and with people still in isolation, it will be difficult for them to wait till June 27. But as they say fruits of patience are sweeter.