Mahendra Singh Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot is one of the most complicated solutions to a toe wreaking yorker. We have seen several cricketers trying their luck on imitating the same and attaining expertise over the same, but very few succeeded.

In a fresh video doing the rounds on social media, 18-year-old Nepal batter Aadil Ansari can be seen perfecting the shot and hitting a yorker to a maximum during his debut match against Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Thursday.

Ansar played a blistering knock of 31 runs in 11 balls, and his inning was studded with four boundaries and three sixes. Ansari's knock helped Nepal post a colossal score of 203/7 on the board. In his decorative innings,

Ansari played the famous helicopter shot in the third ball off Nosaina Pokana. The bowler bowled a full-length delivery outside the off-stump, and Ansari pulled out the stunning helicopter shot with utmost ease. The ball sailed over the boundary for a maximum.

Speaking of the match, Nepal's Dipendra Singh top-scored with 66 off 33-balls, smashing three fours and four sixes. Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel made useful contributions at the top of the order. Towards the end, Ansari bolstered the Nepal innings by scoring 33 off 11 balls in his debut match. For PNG, Kabua Morea was the pick of the bowlers as he picked three wickets of Ansari, Karan KC and Dilip Nath.

In response to 203, PNG bundled out at 166 in 19.4 overs in front of Karan KC's fifer. Sompal Kami and Abinash Bohara picked up two wickets apiece. Skipper Sandeep Lamichhane also got one wicket. With the win, Nepal held on to their position at the top of the points table. Their net run rate of 1.906 is also the best among the participating teams. PNG, on the other hand, is languishing at the bottom of the points table.