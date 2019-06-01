A video of a local street food vendor fetching water from a Mumbai railway station toilet to prepare food went viral on the internet. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a probe.

In the video, the hawker of an idli stall in Borivali is seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, an accompanying item eaten with the dish. The date and time of the incident are not mentioned in the video.

The spokesperson of the FDA, Mumbai, Shailesh Adhav, said "the video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others, who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption as people may get affected"

Adhav also said that hawker's license will be checked and necessary action will be taken if the sample taken is proven to be contaminated.

He said the short video needs to be probed further to find out when and where the incident took place. "We have seen the video. We have to check which place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe."