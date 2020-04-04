Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother Usha Soman has raised the bar for fitness enthusiasts after a video of her working out with the supermodel-actor and sports enthusiast's wife Ankita Konwar went viral.

Ankita, 28, took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself exercising with the octogenarian.

In the video, Ankita can be seen doing one-legged jumps with her mother-in-law, who was working-out in a saree.

Ankita captioned the video: "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

Ankita and Usha's video currently have over 48.1k likes on the website.

Previously, Milind Soman's mother had set an example for her every fitness enthusiast by doing push-ups on this Mother's Day. Sending out a strong message to all the women across the world, Milind posted a video of his 80-year-old mother on Instagram doing push-ups in a sari calling her 80 years young along with a caption that reads,

"While taking care of us and everyone else around, very often our mothers neglect to look after themselves. This mothers day let's show our love for our mothers by helping them stay fit & motivating them to invest in themselves.

It's never too late.

Usha Soman, my mother.

80 years young."

