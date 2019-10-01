In the recent tour of England for the Ashes series, one Australian cricketer whose stock rose enormously was Marnus Labuschagne. Coming into the team as the first ever concussion substitute in the history of the game, replacing injured Steve Smith, he played a crucial innings and followed it up with couple of other good knocks.

The right-hander is back in action, this time in the domestic Australian one-day cricket tournament, Marsh Cup, where he is playing for Queensland. In the match between his team and Victoria, there was a moment that generated both admiration and mirth from the onlookers and commentators.

Marnus was fielding at extra cover when the batsman Will Sutherland pushed a short-length delivery towards him. Labuschagne dived to field the ball and then turned around, while still on the ground, to throw the ball at striker's end where the other batsman, Chris Tremain, was struggling to make his ground. In the process, he got his pants pulled down.

But that didn't deter the middle-order batsman and he was able to deliver a decent throw to the wicketkeeper who removed the bails and accomplished the run-out of Tremain. After the whole thing was over, Labuschagne pulled his pants up and smiled at the occurrence.

Watch the funny video here: