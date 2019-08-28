A video of a man kissing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi picture is going viral on the internet. The Congress leader is in the flood-hit state of Kerala for the second time this month.

In the viral video, the man can be seen kissing Rahul Gandhi while he was sitting on his car and greeting people out of the car window.

Watch the video:

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

Gandhi, who arrived in Kerala on a four-day visit, distributed relief materials to the people and heard their woes. "It's been a tragedy. People of Wayanad have reacted with a great spirit. The main issue here is compensation. People have lost their farms and homes. Centre has a bias, where they are not in power, they don't really care," Gandhi told news agency ANI.

In another similar incident on Valentine's Day, February 14, a woman kissed on Gandhi's cheek during his Gujarat rally, where he was campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In another incident, the Congress leader was kissed during his rally in West Bengal by a man.