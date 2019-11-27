A four-year-old male leopard caused panic when it entered a house in the Pimpalgaon Rotha village of Maharashtra's Parner. The video of the rescue operation of the animal is now going viral on social media.

The video shows the leopard walking inside the house, leaping and roaring at people who were trying to shoot the video.

The animal was sitting on top of cardboard houses inside the house and looking at the crowd standing outside the window. The official tried to prompt the leopard out of the house by pushing the boxes with a stick.

Dr Ajay Deshmukh, a vet from Wildlife SOS, sedated the leopard from a safe distance, showed the video. The leopard was safely rescued after a 3-hour-long operation.

After the leopard was captured, it was transferred into a trap case and later released into the wild.