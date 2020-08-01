Rajya Sabha member, former Samajwadi Party leader and famed power broker during the UPA era, Amar Singh, died after his battle with kidney ailment in Singapore. He was 64. He was admitted to a hospital in March for surgery.

Singh was known for his close bond with the Bachchan family and other Bollywood celebrities that often grabbed several eyeballs, in both Bollywood and politics.

The politician never failed to express his views over Bachchan's family matters. He was their close friend and a confidant. Let's take a look back at what went wrong between Amar Singh and Amitabh's close bond and why it went philandering ways. And the last video of Amar Singh apologising to Mr Bachchan.

The last video by Mr Amar Singh for Bachchan

"For the last 10 years, I have not only maintained a distance from the Bachchan family but have also tried to make them hate me. However, yet again, Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to my father. I recall that in this place in Singapore, Amit ji and I stayed together for two months for my kidney treatment ... we grew apart afterwards" Amar Singh said in the video apparently shot from his hospital bed.

Check out the video that was shot from Amar Singh's hospital bed.

The regret and apology by Amar Singh:

In February, Amar Singh tweeted to Mr Bachchan saying that he regretted his' overreaction against' the Bachchan family.

"Today is my father's death anniversary, and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan Ji. At this stage of life, when I am fighting a battle of life and death, I regret my overreaction against Amit Ji and family. God bless them all (sic),"

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

How Amar Singh helped Amitabh Bachchan

It was Amar Singh who turned things around financially when Bachchan's company ABCL was sinking down. In fact, Bachchan said it on record, "Had it not been for Amar Singh; I would have been driving a taxi in Mumbai."

The news of renowned Politician Amar Singh's demise has come as a shocker for many. Social media users condole his death with heartfelt messages. Till the time of filing the story, Amitabh Bachchan's didn't post anything on his twitter timeline or condoled the demise of Amar Singh. At the moment, Sr.Bachchan is himself not in pink of his health as he is battling COVID-19. He is currently hospitalised in Nanavati hospital.

